Apple non-Pro iPhone models may get ProMotion Display but not anytime soon

Apple is widely rumoured to launch four new iPhones once again this year. Just like last year’s iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 series this year will feature ProMotion Display only on the Pro models. While that is bad news for anyone holding out hope that the non-Pro iPhone models will finally get a high refresh-rate display, there is still a chance. A new report has said that Apple will expand the ProMotion technology to standard iPhone models but maybe in two years. Also Read - iOS 17 to offer several requested features by users: Gurman

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, ProMotion Display will arrive on non-Pro iPhone models possibly in two years. That essentially means that we might see ProMotion Display on the iPhone 17. In a tweet, Young highlighted a roadmap for display-related technologies on the iPhone, in which he outlined that the standard models will get LTPO displays, not before 2027. Also Read - iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

LTPO, short for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, is a display material that allows OLED displays to vary their refresh rate as frequently as possible. That means the OLED displays made of LTPO material can refresh at as low as 1Hz and as high as 120Hz, in Apple’s ecosystem. LTPO panels are different from LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicone), which are used on standard iPhone models currently. LTPO panels are also more expensive than LTPS panels, which is why Apple may take a few more years to bring the technology but that is a shame when you compare it with Android phone brands. Also Read - iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

Yound’s roadmap also stated that Apple is planning to equip iPhone Pro displays with an under-screen Face ID and punch-hole in 2027 and finally, integrate an under-screen camera in 2029. Similarly, the standard iPhone models may get an under-screen Face ID and Dynamic Island on the display in 2029 — two years after they begin using LTPO OLED displays.