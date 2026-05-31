Apple Music could soon offer a free version like Spotify, BUT with some limitations

Apple Music has always done things a little differently from Spotify. While most major music streaming platforms offer a free version supported by ads or restrictions, Apple has stuck to a paid-only model from the beginning. That approach may not be changing just yet, but now it seems Apple is exploring some ways that look very similar to a free tier. Also Read: Apple’s next big camera upgrade may make the iPhone 18 Pro costlier

As per a report by 9to5Mac, developer Aaron Perris spotted new code strings in a beta version of the Apple Music app for Android. Among the references were messages mentioning “Premium access required” along with indications of track-skipping limits. While the strings do not reveal exactly what Apple is working on, they have sparked speculation that the company may be considering new subscription options for the service. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

At present, Apple Music offers a fairly straightforward model. Users pay a monthly fee and get full access to the music catalogue. There are student plans, family subscriptions and Apple One bundles, but there is no free listening tier. Also Read: iOS 27 leak shows Apple’s biggest Siri upgrade yet ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple Music to follow Spotify-like approach

One detail that has attracted attention is the mention of skip limits. Streaming platforms such as Spotify have long used restrictions like limited skips, shuffled playback and advertisements to encourage users to move to paid plans. Seeing similar references appear inside Apple Music’s code naturally raises questions about whether Apple is exploring a comparable strategy.

NEW: It appears that Apple may be working on a free or lower-cost tier of Apple Music. Strings in the latest Apple Music for Android beta mention "Can't skip any more tracks" and "Premium access required" pic.twitter.com/xGHeaDb7X3 — Aaron (@aaronp613) May 30, 2026

Of course, there are other possibilities. The code could be tied to specific features, radio stations or limited-access experiences rather than a completely free version of Apple Music. For now, there is no official confirmation from Apple on what these references actually mean.

The report arrives only weeks after Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser defended the company’s paid-only approach during an interview. Schusser reportedly said that “free” was a terrible idea and pointed out that Apple Music remains the only major music streaming platform that does not offer a free listening tier.

That is why the latest discovery has caught attention. Companies generally do not add user-facing messages and restrictions without actively testing something behind the scenes. Whether Apple is considering a cheaper plan, a limited-access version, or a fully ad-supported tier remains unclear.

Will Apple Music get ads?

If Apple does introduce a free version of Apple Music, the next obvious question is whether advertisements would become part of the experience. Spotify’s free tier relies heavily on ads, alongside restrictions on playback controls and audio quality. Some users have already expressed concerns online that Apple Music could move in a similar direction.

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For now, though, nothing has been announced. Apple Music continues to operate as a subscription-only service, but the newly discovered code suggests the tech giant may be exploring new ways soon.