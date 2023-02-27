Apple MR headset reportedly delayed due to software bugs

Apple analysist Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple MR headset may not arrive this year due to software issues. “The prediction for the mass shipment schedule is unchanged, but the likelihood of Apple’s 1st-gen AR/MR headset release at the spring event is decreasing. Meanwhile, the probability of the headset launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple could launch a 15-inch MacBook Air in April

Apple’s second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models, which will likely launch in 2025. As per Kuo, the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively.

Additionally, Kuo stated that Pegatron will withdraw gradually from Apple’s headset business and will likely transfer its AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in the first half of 2023.

Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset. According to AppleInsider, the tech giant’s upcoming MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

The iPhone maker has not yet announced its MR devices, but it is expected to launch the first one this year. Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming MR headset.

Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don’t know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple’s App Store.

Earlier this month, another report mentioned that the MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.