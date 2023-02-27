comscore Apple MR headset reportedly delayed due to software bugs
News

Apple MR headset reportedly delayed due to software bugs

News

Apple's second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models.

Highlights

  • Kuo has claimed that Apple MR headset may not arrive this year.
  • The probability of the headset launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising.
  • Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences.
Untitled design (6)

Apple MR headset reportedly delayed due to software bugs

Apple analysist Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple MR headset may not arrive this year due to software issues. “The prediction for the mass shipment schedule is unchanged, but the likelihood of Apple’s 1st-gen AR/MR headset release at the spring event is decreasing. Meanwhile, the probability of the headset launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple could launch a 15-inch MacBook Air in April

Apple’s second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models, which will likely launch in 2025. As per Kuo, the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively.

“Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively,” Kuo said.

Additionally, Kuo stated that Pegatron will withdraw gradually from Apple’s headset business and will likely transfer its AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in the first half of 2023.

Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset. According to AppleInsider, the tech giant’s upcoming MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

The iPhone maker has not yet announced its MR devices, but it is expected to launch the first one this year. Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming MR headset.

Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don’t know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple’s App Store.

Earlier this month, another report mentioned that the MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 4:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple MR headset reportedly delayed due to software bugs

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Watch S1 Pro launched in Europe: Price, specifications

Airtel 5G crosses 10 million unique users

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature improved LiDAR scanner: Check details

Twitter lays off product manager Esther Crawford who led Blue subscription project

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?