MacBook Air M3 launch: Apple today upgraded its MacBook Air laptop with its most powerful chip, that is, M3. The company today announced that its 13-inch MacBook Air and 15-inch MacBook Air is getting the M3 chip, which the company says is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air also comes with a faster and a more efficient Neural Engine thanks to the M3 chip.

The 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 can be ordered in India today and they will be available for purchase later in the month. Before the laptop goes on sale in India, take a detailed look at their pricing and specifications.

This story is being updated…