Apple will reportedly unveil a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch panel in the first half of next year, with the Chinese firm as the exclusive panel supplier. “Tianma is set to debut in Apple’s supply chain, becoming a new beneficiary of Apple’s revamped smart home strategy,” analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a blogpost on Friday. Also Read - iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

Apple might soon launch a HomePod with a display

“The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy.” Also Read - iPhone 13 was the best selling smartphone globally in 2022: Report

He also said that the Chinese firm’s long-term prospects in the iPhone maker’s supply chain “look promising”. Also Read - Apple may make India a separate sales region as iPhone demand grows

If the shipments go well, Tianma’s next orders from the tech giant might be iPad panels.

“Tianma’s Android smartphone panel production capacity is full currently, and its capacity utilisation rate surpasses its competitors,” Kuo mentioned.

If this continues until the second half of this year, its revenue and profit this year might exceed market expectations, he added.

Last month, Kuo had said that Apple will start mass shipments of a new ‘HomePod mini 2’ in the second half of next year.

As per a report by MacRumours, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy. The company might be working on a combined Apple TV and HomePod device, as well as a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm.

Apple recently launched its second-gen HomePod costs Rs 32,900 in India. It is available for purchase in the country via Apple’s online shop in Midnight and White colour variants.

As far as the features are concerned, the second-gen Apple HomePod comes with the same transparent mesh fabric design, which was available in the original HomePod that was introduced back in 2017, and the HomePod Mini that was introduced in November 2020. It also has a backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge.

–With inputs from IANS