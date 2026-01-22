Apple is changing Siri forever, and it looks a lot like ChatGPT

Over the years, Siri has been considered trustworthy but considered an AI assistant with limited features. Whereas other AI assistants have quickly transformed into strong chatbot technologies. At this point, Apple seems to be willing to reconsider all. As per a new report, the company is already planning the deepest overhaul of Siri that will finally allow the tech giant to enter the world of the real AI chatbots, which is a significant change in the long-term Apple artificial intelligence roadmap.

A New Siri

Industry reports suggest that Apple is working on a completely new Siri that is much more than voice commands. This version is internally known as a next-generation assistant because it is designed to support natural and flowing conversations, rather than answering in short and programmed responses. It is intended to enable users to engage with Siri more like they do with the current AI chatbots to continue the conversation, refine their requests, and deal with complex multi-step requests in a single session.

This is a significant difference when compared to the present Siri experience that tends to be contextually deaf and struggles to follow up questions.

iOS 27 Launch Timeline

The new Siri should be released with iOS 27 and macOS 27. Although Apple is also purportedly planning smaller Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades in iOS 26, the major chatbot-style redesign is being saved for the next generation of operating systems. This vision will perhaps perhaps be previewed by Apple at some time in the future at WWDC 2026, and then it will be implemented by the company in its yearly software releases later in the year.

Smarter Features and Enhancements

The most significant modifications will be the extent of Siri integration with Apple’s own apps. The assistant will also be also be supposed to work flawlessly in Mail, Photos, Music, Calendar, and even in professional apps such as Xcode. Users can perhaps request Siri to locate certain photos, based on contents of the photo, summarize lengthy documents, create images, or compose messages, all using natural language.

The assistant will also be more intelligent in accepting voice and text input and will remain contextual during an interaction process.

Apple’s AI Strategy

Apple has always avoided positioning Siri to positioned it as a full chatbot, instead the company has always focused more on privacy and utility. But this new report indicates that the company has realised the need to use conversational AI as a means to remain competitive. If this happens, the Apple iOS 27 might end up providing the Siri reset that is long overdue to the users- one that would put Apple squarely back in the AI assistant game.