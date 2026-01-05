Apple iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under Government PLI Scheme, IT Minister Confirms

India has ceased to be a secondary production hub for Apple. Through the government-initiated Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) program, the iPhone shipments carried out in India have reached more than half a trillion dollars. This is indicative of how Apple is aiming to stop its reliance on China and is making India a major electronics production center worldwide.

Apple’s Manufacturing in India

In the past few years, Apple has been gradually outsourcing its production beyond China, making India as the best choice for the tech giant. Apple has also made a contract with manufacturing giants like Foxconn and Tata Electronics for its iPhone assembly, both to be used locally and to be exported. This growth has been facilitated by the PLI scheme which provides incentives to those companies, expanding production in the country.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that iPhones valued at $ 50 billion are being shipped in India since Apple entered the PLI scheme in the Make in India program.

iPhone Export Growth

The iPhone exports out of India have gone up drastically in the current financial year. It has been reported that in the first half of the year FY26 alone, iPhones worth about 16 billion dollars were being exported. This is from April to December and the exports are likely to rise even more since the financial year is yet to be closed.

As this has expanded, total iPhone shipments in India have already hit $50 billion since FY22. This is also at an opportune moment, because FY26 is the last year of the initial term of the five-year PLI scheme.

Electronics Industry Booming

The iPhone production is a successful initiative that indicates the greater expansion of the Indian electronics industry. The IT minister believes that India has grown six times over the last 11 years in the electronics production. The exports of this sector have also increased at a higher rate, they have increased eightfold within the same period.

Electronics is currently among the three leading Indian exports. The industry also offers close to 25 lakh individuals a job opportunity which demonstrates that it is of significant importance to the economy.

Increase in Semiconductor Manufacturing

India is also progressing in semiconductor production. It is stated that four semiconductor plants will begin commercial production later this year announced by the government. It will be a move that will empower local manufacturing and favor the production of electronic devices within India.

Prior projections of FY25 had a compelling momentum as Apple shipped out billion worth of devices in the first two quarters only. As India continues to invest and get policy support, it will contribute even more in the global manufacturing strategy of Apple in coming years.