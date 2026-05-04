3 big upgrades that will change everything in Apple iPhone Fold

Apple fans have been waiting for a foldable iPhone for a few years. Nevertheless, the tech giant has not rushed into this category so far. The recent leaks and rumors suggest the company may launch its upcoming ‘Foldable iPhone’ or ‘iPhone Ultra’ in December 2026 and it might solve one of the biggest problems in foldable phones and that is the visible crease on the display. Also Read: Apple’s foldable iPhone to go on sale with iPhone 18 pro lineup: Limited stock expected

Apple to Remove Visible Crease from Foldable iPhone

Reportedly, Apple is using three main technologies to reduce the crease from its foldable iPhone. These processes and mechanisms include a new hinge design, a redesigned display panel, and a special adhesive layer. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

The company might focus on improving how pressure is distributed across the display along with how the screen bends. Both of this approach is different from many existing foldable phones available in the market currently. Also Read: Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be closer than expected, production begins

Apple Might Include Liquid Metal Hinge

One of the key aspects and features of reducing visible crease from its foldable iPhone display is the Hinge. The tech giant is expected to include a liquid metal and titanium hinge systems. As per reports, this hinge design will handle repeated folding without outing too much pressure on the screen.

This hinge will spread stress evenly across the display, allowing it o reduce the chances of visible crease forming in the middle section. This is one of the most crucial issues with current foldable smartphones in the market. Apple’s new hinge feature might improve the long-term durability of the device.

Layered Glass in Redesigned Display

If Apple launches foldable iPhone, then its display itself will gen major changes. For example, the panel is expected to use multiple layers of ultra-thin glass. These layers will add a different kind of thickness levels.

Moreover, the centre part of the foldable iPhone will be thinner so that it can easily bend. The outer areas will be thicker to improve strength and this design will help to balance flexibility and durability at the same time.

How Advanced Adhesive will Reduce Stress

Another feature that can play an important factor in reducing crease is the usage of a special glue known as optically clear adhesive. This material will help in filling small gaps inside the display layers.

It will also spread across the surface when the phone is folded. Not only it will reduce the chances of wrinkles, but will also improve the smoothness of the screen. With time, this new adhesive is also expected to maintain display quality.

iPhone Fold Expected Specifications

Below are the expected specifications of the iPhone Fold based on current leaks:

Feature iPhone Fold (Expected) Price $2,000 – $2,400 Launch December 2026 Display 7.8-inch (unfolded), 5.3-inch (folded) Processor A20 chip RAM 12GB Rear Camera 48MP + 48MP Front Camera 18MP (folded and unfolded) Security Touch ID Build Titanium + Aluminium Modem Apple C2

iPhone Fold vs Current Foldable Phones

The Foldable iPhone or iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra will compete with several other tech giants that have already launched their foldable devices in the market. The main competitor is Galaxy Z fold series and the Google Pixel Fold. These phones already offer large displays, however they still have visible crease.

Apple’s approach for its foldable iPhone will focus more on display quality and long-term durability. Apple is known to launch any product when it has achieved perfection so if the crease is reduced in the upcoming foldable iPhone, then it could become a major advantage for the brand. Nevertheless, pricing will also playa big role, as foldable phones are already expensive.

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Foldable iPhone Launch Timeline

The iPhone Fold is expected to launch in late 2026, may be in December. Other reports also suggest that it may arrive after the iPhone 18 series, expected to launch at it usual timeline of September 2026. There are also hints that the tech giant may also introduce new software features to support the foldable design. Whatever be the case, if a foldable iPhone is launched, it will change the course of how Apple takes its product strategy in future.