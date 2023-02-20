Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart: Check all offers here

E-commerce website Flipkart is selling iPhone 13 at Rs 62,999. However, if you want to buy the phone you can get the iPhone 13 on Flipkart at only Rs 37,999 after some cashback and exchange. Potential buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, one can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 37,999. Also Read - Valentine’s day deal: Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 13 is the part of Apple iPhone 13 series that was launched in 2021. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo.

Apple has released its new developer beta, iOS 16.4, which includes expanded emoji support, keyboard updates for certain languages, and much more. The new beta is now available to anyone who has enrolled their iPhone device into the developer beta programme. After the developer beta, Apple will release iOS 16.4 into the public beta channel before a wider release sometime later this year.

It also brings updates to keyboards including, “support for new Unicode 15.0 Emoji” and “autocorrect for the Korean keyboard is enabled by default for testing and feedback.” Moreover, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards add support for transliteration layouts.

With the new developer beta, Apple Pencil hover now provides “Tilt and Azimuth” support.

“New StoreKit 2 APIs are available for promoted in-app purchases. Apps can receive promoted product purchase data from the App Store with PurchaseIntent.intents and can manage promoted orders and visibility with Product.PromotionInfo,” the company said. “AutoFill, including AutoFill for passkeys and passwords, now works with input elements contained in a Shadow DOM in web content,” it added.

For users who are looking for the latest stable release, Apple recently released the iOS 16.3.1 update for all eligible iPhone models. The new update brings optimisations for the Crash Detection feature, which, despite a revised firmware, was sending false alarms when iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 users were either skiing or riding on a rollercoaster. The optimisations should make the feature work as intended. Apple’s new iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone 8 and above also brings fixes for several other bugs, so that your iPhone experience becomes smoother than before.