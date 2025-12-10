Apple iOS 26.2 Update: Should You Install iOS 26 Now? Check Full Device List And How To Update

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.2 update, and many iPhone users are wondering whether the jump to iOS 26 is now necessary. The update arrives at a time when both Apple and Google have been sending cyber-threat notifications globally, warning users about highly targeted spyware attacks exploiting new vulnerabilities. With that context, Apple’s latest software push has become more important than usual. Also Read: Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Update With Liquid Glass Customisation, Offline Lyrics, More: How To Install

So, if you’ve been postponing the update, here’s what to know before deciding. Also Read: Govt Seeks Clarification From Apple As ‘Mercenary’ Spyware Threat Alerts Reach Users In India

Is Updating to iOS 26 Mandatory?

Until recently, iOS 26 was classified as an optional upgrade. But Apple has now shifted it to a “recommended” update, signalling that users should move from iOS 18 to iOS 26 sooner rather than later. Also Read: iOS 27 Leaks: Apple Prepares Two Big Upgrades For Next Year

Apple is still offering security patches on iOS 18, but according to multiple reports, that support may stop in the coming months. And with Apple flagging new security threats, the advice is simple: update if your device supports it.

iOS 26 introduces several security-focused additions, including:

Anti-scam and anti-fraud protections

New AirDrop security improvements

Updated emergency alerts

Fixes for multiple vulnerabilities

The new iOS 26.2 build further patches security issues and polishes the features introduced earlier.

Which iPhones support iOS 26?

Here’s the full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series (including mini)

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd gen and later)

If your iPhone is on this list, you’re eligible for iOS 26 as well as the new iOS 26.2 update.

How to update to iOS 26.2

Before updating, back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer. Then follow these steps:

First of all, plug your iPhone into a power outlet and connect to Wi-Fi

Go to Settings > General > Software Update

Choose the available update

Tap Download and Install, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now

Depending on your connection and model, the process may take anywhere between 30 minutes to a couple of hours.

Should you update?

Yes. With active security threats and Apple pushing iOS 26 as the recommended path, updating is the safer option. If your device supports iOS 26, there’s very little reason to stay back on older software now.