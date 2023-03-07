Apple fixes Siri remote bug with new tvOS update

Apple has released its tvOS 16.3.3 update with a fix for Siri remote bug. The tvOS 16.3.3 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings application on the Apple TV by navigating to System and then Software Update, reports MacRumors. Owners of Apple TVs who have enabled automatic software updates will automatically receive the tvOS 16.3.3 upgrade. Also Read - Apple introduces Yellow coloured iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Check price, availability

This update is only limited to the third-generation Apple TV 4K. “This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation),” the company said. In December last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon. Also Read - Are you using Apple TV? Here’s why you need to download latest tvOS update now

With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of depending on tv.apple.com on the web. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Apple may be planning to launch a new slate of Mac computers, including a new iMac, a new Mac Pro, and new MacBook Air models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch at least two MacBook Air models. While the 13-inch MacBook Air will get an upgrade, there will be a 15-inch model for the first time in the MacBook Air series, according to the report. Also Read – Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here’s what to expect

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air series with new models, but the specifics such as the chip are “slightly less clear” at the moment. The speculation is that the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air may feature the older M2 chip, while the 13-inch MacBook Air may be powered by Apple’s next chip called M3.

That is because a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will merit some attention from customers, but a 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip will not, considering it is already available. So the plausible strategy would be to use a new chipset on the 13-inch MacBook Air. The report suggests that this could be the M3 chip. Moreover, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the 15-inch MacBook Air may come with either M2 or M2 Pro chipset, so the possibility of an M3 chip on the large-screened MacBook Air seems less.

Inputs from IANS