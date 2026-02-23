Apple’s massive 3-day product blast in March: New iPhone, MacBooks and iPads coming

Apple is finally breaking its long-term tradition, and coming up with a three-day massive event in March, unveiling its several product lineup. Rather than hosting one single big keynote, the tech giant is expected to announce new products over three days. Reportedly, the event will take place from March 2 to March 4, marking a change from Apple’s usual Tuesday launch events.

Why Apple is Hosting a Three-Day Event

As per reports coming from Bloomberg, Apple will include a special ‘Apple Experience’ event for selected media, with hand’s on sessions projected to take place in New York, London, and Shanghai. While there is no official confirmation of a livestream keynote, however, the leaks and rumors indicate that Apple might share updates via press releases and small briefings.

List of Products Launching at Apple Experience

iPhone 17e

One of the most talked-about products that Apple could unveil at its ‘Experience’ event is the launch of the iPhone 17e with a refreshed version. The company could bring this device with updated performance, however at a lower price point. As per reports, the device is expected to pack a 6.1-inch OLED display and run on the A19 chip.

Additionally, it could also include MagSafe charging and the Dynamic Island feature.

Budget MacBook and M5 Chip Updates

Another major product that Apple could bring is the new budget MacBook, with an A-series chipset, instead of company’s M-series silicon. It might be launched with a 13-inch display and come at a starting price between $699 and $750.

On top of this, MacBook Pro lineup are also anticipated to be unveiled at the event. Models might be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. There could also be a refreshed MacBook Air, featuring a base M5 chipset.

iPad and Software Announcements

Besides this, Apple is also expected to bring new iPad models as part of the March lineup. An updated iPad Air with improved performance is likely to be in the list. In addition to this, tech enthusiasts could als witness preview changes to Siri with improved digital assistance, improving context awareness and delivering smarter responses. Some reports also suggest possible integration with Google Gemini for enhanced AI capabilities.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the launch or event dates, we could assume the planned three days event will brng host of products with power-packed features and enhancements. If reports are accurate, Apple’s early March could bring major upgrades across iPhone, iPads, and MacBooks.