comscore Apple acquires AI-driven startup giant WaveOne
News

Apple acquires a startup that uses AI for video compression

News

Californian giant Apple has acquired a Mountain View-based AI-driven startup, WaveOne.

Highlights

  • Apple has acquired an AI-driven startup named WaveOne.
  • WaveOne is a startup that compresses videos using AI.
  • WaveOne is an eight-year old firm based out of Mountain View, California.
Apple

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Apple has quietly acquired WaveOne, a California-based startup that develops AI algorithms for video compression. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Although Apple did not announce the acquisition, Bob Stankosh, WaveOne’s former head of sales and business development, posted on LinkedIn about the sale of the startup to iPhone maker. Also Read - Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know

“After almost two years at WaveOne, last week we finalised the sale of the company to Apple,” Stankosh posted. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds sale begins today: Check price, offers, and features

“We started our journey at WaveOne, realising that machine learning/deep learning video technology could potentially change the world. Apple saw this potential and took the opportunity to add it to their technology portfolio,” he added.

He thanked co-founders, Lubomir Bourdev and Oren Rippel as well as Craig Lytle, for helping to bring the idea to market and advancing this concept for commercial applications.

TechCrunch was first to report about the Apple acquisition for an undisclosed sum.

Leveraging the startup’s AI-powered technology could “understand” a video frame, allowing it to prioritise faces.

The AI-powered video codec can help Apple deliver more efficient streaming on its services like Apple TV+.

WaveOne leveraged the latest advancements in machine learning and deep learning to bring unique and disruptive solutions and services to digital media, social and enterprise platforms.

The startup is behind Cloud-based AI Native video solutions which utilise machine learning and deep neural network (DNN) technology.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 3:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple acquires WaveOne, an AI-driven startup firm

Apple releases iOS 16.4 update with voice isolation for calls and more

Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G first sale in India starts today: All you need to know

Realme C55 with Helio G88 SoC goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and more

Twitter to allow only verified accounts to vote in polls from April 15

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?
Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe