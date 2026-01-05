Apple 2026 Launches: From iPhone 18 Series, iPhone Fold To MacBook At Cheaper Price - Know ALL Here

After a busy year with multiple launches and announcements in 2025, the Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to keep the schedule busy with even more releases this year. Even the smartphone launches are expected to be split into two windows. Additionally, rumours of Apple’s foldable device, the iPhone Fold, are stronger than ever. The excitement gets intense with the first OLED MacBook Pro and even the low-cost MacBook, which are expected to launch this year. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: A "Classic" That’s Living in the Future

Here is everything Apple may launch in 2026, from iPhones, AI glasses, to MacBooks and more. Also Read: Cheaper MacBook In The Works? Apple May Use iPhone Chip To Cut Costs

Apple 2026 Launches

iPhone 17e

Following the launch of the flagship iPhone 17 in 2025, the budget device iPhone 17e is expected to be released in early 2026. The leaks bring such a relief, as it is expected to finally get rid of the notch and may bring the Dynamic Island. Moreover, it is expected to get slimmer bezels, an A19 chipset just like the iPhone 17 series, and may get an 18MP selfie camera too. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Get Costlier: Here’s Why Apple Could Raise Prices

iPhone 18 Pro Models

Some latest leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 launch may skip the 2026 launch and the wait may continue until 2027. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are said to launch at the usual time, September 2026. It may feature a 6.3-inch and a 6.7-inch display, respectively. Moreover, these Pro models are expected to get under-screen Face ID. Not only that, the iPhone 18 Pro models could pack the A20 chipset and may feature a triple camera setup with a main camera, an ultra-wide and a Telephoto lens.

iPhone Fold

This is where Apple makes the launches interesting. Apple is expected to launch the first foldable iPhone, which may debut in September 2026. Some early leaks say that the Foldable iPhone may feature a 7.6-inch display when unfolded and a 5.3-inch outer display when folded. Leaks suggest that it could be just 4.5mm thick. However, the foldable may miss out on several essential premium add-ons such as Dynamic Island, Face ID, and even the notch. Instead, it may get a Touch ID.

MacBooks and Macs

Apple is expected to refresh most of its Mac lineup in phases throughout 2026.

Low-cost MacBook: One of the most interesting rumours is a new affordable MacBook, positioned below the MacBook Air. It is expected to feature a standard LCD display, bright colour options, and the A18 Pro chip, making it capable enough for everyday tasks while staying well under the ₹1 lakh mark.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (M5): Both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are likely to get M5-series chip upgrades in early 2026. Design changes are not expected here, with the focus purely on performance, efficiency, and faster SSDs.

OLED MacBook Pro (late 2026): The real excitement comes later, with Apple reportedly preparing its first OLED MacBook Pro. This model could introduce a thinner chassis, a hole-punch camera instead of a notch, touchscreen support, and the next-gen M6 chip.

iPads

iPad (12th Gen) is one of the main highlights, which is tipped to get the A19 chip, which could finally bring Apple Intelligence features to the most affordable iPad.

iPad Air is likely to move to the M4 chip, offering small gains in performance without changing the design, while the

iPad mini: This is the standout. Apple is reportedly testing an OLED display for the iPad mini, along with better water resistance and a redesigned speaker system.

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 12 is likely to stick to the same design, with a new S12 chip bringing better speed and efficiency. While the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE are expected to launch this year, but updates are still unknown so far.

AirPods Pro

A late-2026 update could introduce infrared sensors for gesture control and tighter integration with Vision Pro.

What Else?

Home Hub: Expected around March or April, this iPad-like device could act as a central control panel for smart home devices, video calls, music, widgets, and Siri commands.

HomePod mini 2: A minor refresh with a newer chip and fresh colours.

Trending Now

Apple TV (Next-gen): Expected to get a faster A-series chip, Apple Intelligence support, and improved wireless connectivity.