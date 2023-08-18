Amazon India has announced that it is hosting the World Photography Day sale on its platform in India. This sale will begin on August 19, which is when the World Photography Day is celebrated across the globe, and go on until August 21. Amazon says that during the course of this sale, it is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on the purchase of various digital cameras and mirrorless cameras in India from companies such as Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and GoPro to name a few. In addition to this, it is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 to customers who purchase these cameras using their HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, and a no-cost EMI option up to 12 months.

If you are planning to buy a digital camera, here are the top five deals that you need to check out:

Canon M50 MKII Mirrorless Camera

offers support for 4K image and video quality, and it features Wi-Fi for connectivity. It also features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. This mirrorless camera costs Rs 58,990 on Amazon.in after getting an additional discount of Rs 4,000 via bank offers.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

It comes in a vibrant Purple colour variant. During the sale, this instant camera will be available at a price of Rs 5,999 on Amazon India. Sans the sale, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera is available at a price of Rs 7,499 on the platform.

Kodak Instant Camera

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a Polaroid camera with a built-in photo printer, which allows users to print their images or discard them after capture. It can also print photos directly from users’ mobile galleries via Bluetooth. It is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad and Android devices. It is available at a price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon India.

GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera Bundle

The GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera comes in Black colour variant and it features a 23.6MP sensor that offers 5K videos and 20MP photos. It also features rear touch screen with touch zoom functionality. It is available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 27,490 and it ships with a free original GoPro battery.

Sony ZV1 Vlog Camera ZV 1

This camera is tailored for content creators and bloggers as it comes with Sony’s Bluetooth wireless shooting grip technology. This camera is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 62,990 after getting a 20 percent discount.