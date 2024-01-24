Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Amazon is hosting the Mega Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The began on January 20 and will end on January 28. The sale offers up to 75 percent off on electronics including laptops and computers. Products like monitors have also been discounted on the platform. That said, if you were planning to buy a monitor for yourself, this is probably the best time.

To make your purchase faster and more informed, we have listed some of the top monitor deals in the sale. This time around, we have picked the most affordable sub-Rs 5,000 segment. At around Rs 5,000, most monitors have a VA panel and a VGA port alongside an HDMI port. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

FRONTECH’s 20-inch monitor is one of the most affordable options on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 3,198, which is 60 percent off its listed price of Rs 8,000. The monitor features a 20-inch 1600 x 900 pixels resolution panel and has a refresh rate of 75Hz. It has a slim frame and comes with required ports like HDMI and VGA. The monitor also supports wall mounting.

Zebronics Ea122 monitor is available under Rs 5,000 in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. It is now priced at Rs 4,591. It features a 22-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels. It has a higher brightness and supports 16.7 million colors. This one has narrow bezels on all sides. It is a VGA panel and not IPS, which is expected in this price range. The monitor supports wall mounting and comes with ports like VGA and HDMI.

Acer V196Hql compact monitor is now available at Rs 5,146. The monitor comes with an 18.5-inch LCD display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has an HDMI and VGA port. One of the highlights of the monitor is Acer ComfyView which reduces screen glare. The monitor also supports wall mounting.

These are some of the top deals on monitors at around Rs 5,000 on Amazon. Do note that the prices mentioned in this article are subject to change. That said, hurry up and grab your favourite monitor at a discounted price before the sale ends.