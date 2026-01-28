Amazon job cuts in 2026: 16,000 roles impacted as AI push continues

Amazon has announced another major round of layoffs, and this is official! Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, confirmed in a blog of Amazon News that the tech giant is cutting around 16,000 roles globally as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts. Also Read: Amazon layoff concerns resurface after email sent to staff by mistake

Beth Galetti further said that the latest changes are focusing on simplifying how the company operates. According to her, some teams had already completed restructuring last year, while others wrapped up the process only recently. Also Read: Amazon Plans 370 Layoffs In Luxembourg Amid Global: AI Behind It?

This round of layoffs affects roughly 16,000 roles across different teams. For US-based employees, Amazon is offering up to 90 days to explore internal job opportunities before exits are finalised. Support packages include severance pay, health benefits (where applicable), and outplacement services. Also Read: Apple Layoff: iPhone Maker Cuts Jobs Across Sales Team, Says Report

Why are the layoffs happening

The tech giant further covers it up while saying the main aim is to reduce management layers, cut internal bureaucracy and improve decision-making speed. The company has been clear that this is not about shrinking for the sake of it, but about building leaner teams with clearer ownership. Beyond Amazon, it also shows how big tech companies are thinking now. As demand normalised, the company began reassessing headcount across corporate roles.

“While we’re making these changes, we’ll also continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to our future. We’re still in the early stages of building every one of our businesses and there’s significant opportunity ahead,” the blog mentioned.

Increased use of AI tools is expected to improve efficiency, but it could also reduce the need for certain roles over time. Beyond corporate teams, Amazon has been investing heavily in robotics and automation across its warehouse operations to speed up deliveries and reduce costs.

How big is the impact?

While Amazon employs around 1.57 million people globally, most of them work in warehouses. The corporate workforce stands at roughly 350,000, which means this round impacts about 4-5% of white-collar roles. Amazon also clarified that this is not the start of regular, frequent layoffs. Hiring and investments will continue in areas considered critical to the company’s future.