Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days sale: Check top deals here

Amazon today announced the Blockbuster Value Days sale on its platform. The sale began on May 19 and will go on until May 24. During the course of the six-days sale, Amazon is offering discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices including smartwatches, headphones, tablets, laptops, soundbars, PC accessories, and cameras among other things.

Amazon is offering up to 70 percent off on truly wireless earbuds, up to 80 percent off on wearables, up to 35 percent off on laptops and up to 20 percent off on tablets. In addition to this, the e-retailer is offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and up to 24 months of no-cost-EMI and exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000. Amazon also said that interested buyers can avail Advantage Just For Prime, as a part of which, it is offering a minimum six months of no-cost EMI on select smartphones with HDFC Bank. The company said that as a part of this offer, Prime customers can get a smartphone for as low as Rs 55 per day.

Here are the top offers available during the Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale:

Top offers at Blockbuster Value Days sale

Smartwatch

— During the sale, the second-generation Apple Watch SE is available at a price of Rs 25,900 instead of Rs 29,900.

— Similarly, the budget Fireboltt Ninaj Fit Smartwatch with up to 10 days of battery life is available at a price of Rs 1,099.

— Additionally, Realme’s Dizo Watch D2 Power is available at a price of Rs 1,099 during the sale.

— Also, the boAt Wave Leap Call smartwatch is available for Rs 1,599 while the Noise 1.91-inch Bluetooth calling smartwatch is available for Rs 1,599.

Tablets

— During the course of the Amazon’s sale, the Apple iPad Air will be available at a price of Rs 54,900 instead of Rs 59,900,

— Similarly, the Oppo Pad Air with a 7,100 mAh battery and a 2K display will be available at a price of Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,999.

— Budget buyers can purchase the Lava Ivory tablet for Rs 5,499, and the Acer One T4 tablet at a price of Rs 9,999.

Laptops

— Coming to tablets, the 14-inch Dell Vostro laptop with Windows 11, Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 512GB SSD storage is available at a price of Rs 39,990.

— Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, a 14-inch 2.8K display, and 61Whr battery will be available for Rs 69,990. Customer can get additional discount on using coupons worth Rs 1,000.

— Also, the ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) laptop with a 16-inch WUXGA display and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor is available at a price of Rs 47,990 during the sale.