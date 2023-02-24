comscore Alexa Users In India Gets New Male Voice Option - Watch Video
Alexa Users In India Gets New Male Voice Option - Watch Video

Indian users, for the first time, will be able to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new masculine sounding voice

Indian users, for the first time, will be able to switch between Alexa’s original voice and a new masculine sounding voice, Amazon said on Thursday as its virtual assistant completed five years in India. Also Read - Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 2:47 PM IST
