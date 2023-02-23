Airtel launches 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company claims. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Chandigarh, Mohali & Panchkula. Airtel customers in these three cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Madhya Pradesh

Airtel said that it will make its 5G Plus network available to its subscribers at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. The company is likely to introduce 5G tariff plans in India once the service is available across the country. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Tamil Nadu: Here are all the places where the service is available

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that the company will make its 5G service available in 300 cities across the country by the end of March 2023. Th telecom giant is expected to provide pan-India 5G coverage by March 2024. Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in over 140 cities across the country.

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Haridwar

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Kozhikode

— Trivandrum

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Thrissur

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Jodhpur

— Ajmer

— Alwar

— Bikaner

— Bhilwara

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Berhampore

— Old Malda

— Raiganj

— Durgapur

— Balurghat

— Alipurduar

— Dinhata

— Asansol

— Barrdhaman

— Koch Bihar

— Medinipur

— Jalpaiguri

— Darjeeling

— Islampur

— Kharagpur

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Nagpur

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Itanagar

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Rourkela

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.