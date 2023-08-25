India’s first AI school launched in Kerala, but will it replace teachers?

AI school has been started in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, making this the first of its kind in the country. The Santhigiri Vidyabhavan, located in the state’s capital city, was inaugurated by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. The school is a result of a collaboration between iLearning Engines (ILE) USA and Vedhik eSchool and aims to provide students with a technologically-driven educational experience. The AI school utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technological systems to enhance the learning outcomes for students. It involves the integration of AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and data analysis, into various aspects of education, including curriculum design, personalized learning, assessment, and student support.

The school follows worldwide standards and matches up with the National School Accreditation Standards, which are based on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The school offers resources, tools, and guidance that go beyond traditional teaching methods. It also prepares students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

However, contrary to some speculation, the AI school does not replace human teachers with ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can generate human-like responses. While the school leverages AI for an innovative learning experience, the importance of traditional teaching roles and human interaction remains crucial.

The people working on this project are experts like former Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice Chancellors. Vedhik eSchool says that this new way of learning, powered by artificial intelligence, is going to provide a really good education.

India’s first AI school is a groundbreaking development that showcases the potential of AI in transforming the education sector. It also reflects the country’s commitment to embracing new technologies and fostering a culture of innovation.

Here are some of the features of India’s first AI school

—The AI school is designed for students from grade 8 to 12. It provides them with various support services, such as multiple teachers, different levels of tests, aptitude tests, counselling, career planning, and memory techniques.

—The AI system not only assists with academic subjects but also with skills development. It helps students improve their interview skills, group discussion skills, math skills, writing skills, and etiquette. It also helps them with English and emotional well-being.

—The AI school also prepares students for competitive exams, such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, GMAT, and IELTS. This enables students to perform well in these exams and pursue higher education.

—One of the best features of the AI school is that it helps students plan for their future. It guides them to get scholarships in prestigious foreign universities, so they can study abroad.