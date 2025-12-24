Ai+ NovaPods Earbuds To Bring Heart Rate And SpO2 Features In Budget

Ai+, the latest brand founded by Madhav Sheth (former CEO of Realme India), is expanding beyond smartphones and finally stepping into the audio space. The brand has officially announced NovaPods, which is its first-ever audio lineup. The NovaPods range is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026, and the interesting fact is that it will be under Rs 1,000.

What’s coming and what will be special about these upcoming NovaPods earbuds? Know all details here.

Five Ai+ NovaPods Models Coming

The NovaPods lineup includes NovaPods Go, Air, Pro, Beats, and Clips. Each of them are for a different type of user:

NovaPods Go is a lightweight, no-frills option for everyday users.

NovaPods Air focuses on comfort and balanced audio.

NovaPods Pro steps things up with improved sound clarity and active noise cancellation

NovaPods Beats comes with health tracking features!

NovaPods Clips are stylish yet a health awareness audio wearable

Health Tracking Features In Earbuds?

The most notable addition in the lineup is NovaPods Beats, which integrates heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring features. Health tracking in audio wearables is still uncommon in this price segment, and this is where Ai+ clearly tries to differentiate itself.

Then there’s NovaPods Clips, which is said to be an amalgamation of fashion, health awareness, and audio. Instead of isolating you completely, Clips is designed to keep listeners aware of their surroundings, making it useful for outdoor walks or commuting.

According to Madhav Sheth, the goal is to integrate technology into daily life without adding complexity or cost.

To power your days, and help you unwind.#NovaPods Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/nLy2R61llu — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 23, 2025

Ai+ NovaPods Availability timeline

Ai+ has confirmed that NovaPods will launch nationwide in January 2026, with availability through Flipkart and select offline partners. Full specifications and final pricing details will be shared closer to launch.