More top-level employees at global smartphone brand realme have quit in India to join Madhav Sheth’s new venture HonorTech, with the latest addition being Nisar Naikoo, Director Sales and Head of Offline Business, distributor sources told IANS on Tuesday.

Naikoo worked with realme for nearly four years and was previously director, sales operations and planning, India, Europe, Africa & LATAM at the company.

According to sources, his team has also left realme, like other senior-level exits at the company last month.

Dipesh Punamiya, who was offline sales director at realme, joined HonorTech as assistant vice president (AVP), and Sanjeev Kumar, online sales director at realme, joined Sheth in a senior position last month.

Punamiya and Kumar worked at realme for close to five years. With Naikoo, Punamiya and Kumar, the entire core team has apparently left realme and joined Sheth.

Sources told IANS that more than 20 realme employees from various departments have moved on and joined HonorTech under Sheth, who is set to launch a new Honor device later this month.

Honor 90 is all set to be launched in India in mid-September for around Rs 40,000-45,000 in the premium segment, according to industry sources.

The 6.7-inch smartphone will be available both offline and online. It will house industry-leading 200MP triple rear camera with AI mode.

There will be a 50MP selfie camera in Honor 40 device. The battery is expected to be around 4900mAh. The device will also offer 4K video recording with 10X digital zoom.

Sheth served in multiple roles at realme, which included CEO of Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group, before moving on to HonorTech.

“Exciting news alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

“Amazing features you haven’t seen before. Get ready as HonorTech prepares to reveal game-changing news,” he had posted earlier.

