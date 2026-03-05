Aadhaar update alert: 1.2 crore children complete mandatory biometric update in schools

The Indian government is focusing on enhancing the country’s digital identification by introducing several measures and features that can help users to maintain their authentication. In this regard, the Unique Identification Authority of India has recently carried out a nationwide drive for school students. Under this drive, all the schools need to complete mandatory biometrics updates for their students, so that they can have their unique identification. The large exercise was conducted directly in schools to make the process simple for children and their parents. Reportedly, more than 1.2 crore children have already completed their Aadhaar biometric update via this unique initiative. The children belong to the age group of 7 to 15.

What is Aadhaar Biometric Update Drive

To recall, UIDAI launched this unique biometrics update drive, called a ‘mission mode’ in September 2025. The main goal to launch this initiative was to help children update their Aadhaar biometrics without visiting separate enrolment centers. Special camps were organized inside school campuses across the country.

Schools Covered in Campaigns

As per reports, more than 1,03,000 schools participated in this large campaign and thousands of students joined in to complete this mandatory biometric update during school hours. This is one of the major method that reduced the need for long queues at Aadhaar centres along with making the process more convenient for families.

Besides this, the initiative was carried out with the help of State Education Departments, District Administrations, Schools, and other partners too to help make the whole process effective.

What is Unified District Information System

On top of this, one of the important elements behind the success of this drive is the integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+). The digital system not just helped authorities identify students who need to complete their biometric, but also helped schools to organize update camps, that too only for eligible children. Main reason for this is to improve efficiency and allow UIDAI teams to reach more students within short period.

Officials also said that more than 4,000 biometric machines were used during the campaign. The number may increase further to speed up the process in the coming months.

Update Available Till October

UIDAI has made the biometric update service free for children between seven and fifteen years of age until October 2026. Parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the update within this period.

Additionally, children can also visit Aadhaar enrolment centres and Aadhar Seva Kendras across India.