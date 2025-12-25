Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Specs, And India Timeline

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its most premium smartphone yet, with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra set to debut in China later today. The device will sit at the top of the Xiaomi 17 lineup, following the earlier debut of the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has already teased several key details, particularly around the phone’s camera hardware. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G First Sale In India Today: Price, Bank Offers, Specs Explained

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch: How To Watch Live

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch event will take place today at 7:00 pm local time in China, which translates to 4:30 pm IST. Users interested in watching the event live can tune in via Xiaomi’s official Weibo page, where the company is expected to stream the full presentation. Also Read: 7 Best Tablets Under Rs 25000 That Can Be Buy In 2026 For Streaming And Work

While the launch is limited to China for now, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to arrive in India in the first quarter of 2026, alongside the standard Xiaomi 17. As for pricing, the Ultra model is tipped to start below CNY 6,999, which roughly converts to Rs 89,500, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium segment.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Details

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a Leica-branded 1-inch “Light and Shadow Master” main camera, paired with the new Light and Shadow Hunter 1050L sensor. The sensor uses LOFIC technology, which is meant to handle difficult lighting better by improving dynamic range, especially in scenes with strong highlights and shadows.

Leaks also point to the inclusion of a 200MP telephoto camera, reportedly sourced from Samsung, with support for continuous optical zoom. Reports indicate Samsung began mass production of these zoom sensors earlier this year, aligning with Xiaomi’s flagship launch timeline.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has further claimed that a Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could feature a rotary ring around the circular rear camera module. This ring works as a physical zoom control, allowing users to adjust zoom smoothly while taking photos or recording videos. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed this feature so far.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone will ship with HyperOS 3, which brings new on-device AI features focused on image processing, smarter exposure handling, and improved scene detection. The device is also expected to feature a 2K LTPO OLED display.

Xiaomi is also rumoured to be working on a global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra that could support satellite communication. There is still no clarity on availability outside China or the regions that may receive the phone.