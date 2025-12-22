Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Date Confirmed For December 25: Here’s What We Know

After weeks of teasers and leaks, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of its next Ultra flagship. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is officially set to debut in China on December 25 at 7 PM local time, which translates to 4:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leak Reveals Battery Upgrade, New Colours And Design Changes

The announcement was made via Xiaomi’s official Weibo handle, and the phone will be unveiled during the Xiaomi x Leica Imaging Strategic Cooperation Upgrade event. As expected, photography will be the centre of attention. What do we know so far about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra? Read here. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design

Xiaomi has also shared official teasers showing the design of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. At first glance, it sticks closely to the Ultra identity seen on the previous generation. The phone retains a large circular camera module placed centrally on the rear panel, along with Leica branding inside the camera island. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

It seems like the phone will be available in Black and White colour options, along with a new Starry Sky Green variant. According to Xiaomi president Lu Weibing, this special finish uses ore particles to create a star-like texture on the back. The Starry Sky Green model also brings segmented, circular volume buttons. Moreover, Xiaomi claims the 17 Ultra is its thinnest Ultra phone yet, measuring 8.29mm in thickness.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: ALL We Know

Camera hardware is where the Xiaomi 17 Ultra really tries to shine. The phone is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup, which is expected to be led by a 50MP 1-inch OmniVision OV50X primary sensor. Alongside it could be a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, co-engineered with Leica.

The company even shared an early camera sample shot on the phone, captured at a low ISO of 64 with an f/1.67 aperture – clearly signalling confidence in its imaging setup.

While Xiaomi hasn’t detailed everything yet, reports suggest the phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Battery leaks point to a large 6,800mAh battery, paired with fast wired and wireless charging – impressive numbers for a phone this slim.

Trending Now

What About India Launch?

For now, the launch is limited to China. However, based on Xiaomi’s past trends, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to arrive in India sometime in Q1 2026. With the launch just days away, more official details should surface soon.