Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available to buy for the first time in India later today. The early access sale will go live on Amazon where you can get your hands on the brand-new Xiaomi flagship phone before most users because the regular sale will commence later. As a part of the early access sale, the first 1,000 Xiaomi 13 Pro customers will get a Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. But the rest of the buyers who try their luck today will get a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the phone's price.

Before I tell you about the price and offers on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, let us talk about the features that make the Xiaomi 13 Pro a phone to consider, as well as the dealbreaker features. Xiaomi has continued its partnership with Leica to give its latest flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro one of the camera systems available on a phone today. The main camera of the Xiaomi 13 Pro uses a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, which allows more light in. As a result, you get DSLR-level photography on the phone. There are ultrawide and floating telephoto-lens cameras on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which make photography diverse and should appeal to customers who want a good phone for clicking photos.

However, at the same time, the Xiaomi 13 Pro's Indian unit lacks an IP rating, unlike its European counterpart. Although the company has assured that the Indian unit has the same level of ingress protection as the European unit, the lack of an IP rating may be a dealbreaker for some. If you stomach the lack of an IP rating, here are the price and offer details for the Xiaomi 13 Pro:

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available only in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 79,999. However, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you get a flat discount of Rs 10,000, bringing down the price to Rs 69,999. Moreover, if you decided to trade in an old, used device, you get an additional Rs 12,000 discount on Xiaomi or Redmi phones and a bonus of Rs 8,000 on exchanging a phone from any other brand, including iPhones.

You can get the Xiaomi 13 Pro in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours. The sale begins at 12 pm today on the Amazon India website.