Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale kicks off today on Amazon: Price, offers, and more

The early access sale will go live on Amazon where you can get your hands on the brand-new Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship phone before most users.

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro will go on its early access sale at 12 pm today on Amazon.
  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs 79,999 for the single storage variant.
  • But you can save your money by opting for bank and exchange offers.
Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available to buy for the first time in India later today. The early access sale will go live on Amazon where you can get your hands on the brand-new Xiaomi flagship phone before most users because the regular sale will commence later. As a part of the early access sale, the first 1,000 Xiaomi 13 Pro customers will get a Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. But the rest of the buyers who try their luck today will get a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the phone’s price. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro Indian variant has no IP rating but high level of water resistance

Before I tell you about the price and offers on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, let us talk about the features that make the Xiaomi 13 Pro a phone to consider, as well as the dealbreaker features. Xiaomi has continued its partnership with Leica to give its latest flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro one of the camera systems available on a phone today. The main camera of the Xiaomi 13 Pro uses a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, which allows more light in. As a result, you get DSLR-level photography on the phone. There are ultrawide and floating telephoto-lens cameras on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which make photography diverse and should appeal to customers who want a good phone for clicking photos. Also Read - Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Watch S1 Pro launched in Europe: Price, specifications

However, at the same time, the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Indian unit lacks an IP rating, unlike its European counterpart. Although the company has assured that the Indian unit has the same level of ingress protection as the European unit, the lack of an IP rating may be a dealbreaker for some. If you stomach the lack of an IP rating, here are the price and offer details for the Xiaomi 13 Pro: Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launched with 120hz display, triple cameras, and up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available only in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 79,999. However, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you get a flat discount of Rs 10,000, bringing down the price to Rs 69,999. Moreover, if you decided to trade in an old, used device, you get an additional Rs 12,000 discount on Xiaomi or Redmi phones and a bonus of Rs 8,000 on exchanging a phone from any other brand, including iPhones.

You can get the Xiaomi 13 Pro in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours. The sale begins at 12 pm today on the Amazon India website.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 11:04 AM IST
