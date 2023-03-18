Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

Beta users will see a new ‘Groups in common’ section when searching for contacts within the search bar, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar. Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce a new feature on iOS to let users extract text from images

It is currently available for some testers, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

This feature is the same as the one rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop, which allows users to see the groups they have in common with their contacts without opening their chat information to see the list of groups in common.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new “approve new participants” feature in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.

— IANS