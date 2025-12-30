Vivo X300 Ultra Could Drop Camera Button, Pack 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo’s next Ultra phone is already starting to take shape, thanks to a steady stream of leaks. The Vivo X300 Ultra, expected to sit at the top of the upcoming X300 series, is tipped to bring changes to the design, display, and camera setup. While Vivo has not confirmed anything officially, recent leaks give a fairly clear idea of what the company is planning. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

Vivo X300 Ultra Design Leaks

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X300 Ultra engineering unit is expected to come with a 6.82-inch flat display supplied by BOE. The screen is expected to offer close to 2K resolution and use an LTPO panel, which should help with variable refresh rates. Narrow bezels on all sides are also expected. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

In terms of design, Vivo appears to be continuing with a flat metal frame and sharp edges, similar to what it used on the previous Ultra model. The large circular camera module at the back is also expected to remain, with a protrusion comparable to the Vivo X200 Ultra.

One notable change is the removal of the dedicated camera button that debuted on the X200 Ultra. The button, which supported sliding gestures, is reportedly being dropped to free up internal space, as it did not see much everyday use.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specs (Leaked)

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to continue Vivo’s focus on imaging. Leaks suggest the phone could feature a triple rear camera setup, including two 200MP sensors and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The primary sensor is believed to be a new Sony unit, with support for continuous optical zoom across multiple focal lengths.

The periscope telephoto and ultra-wide cameras are also expected to use high-end sensors, though exact details are still emerging. If these leaks hold true, the X300 Ultra is likely to remain Vivo’s most camera-focused smartphone yet.

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone is also tipped to come with a large 7,000mAh battery. It is also said to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline

Leaks indicate that Vivo may introduce the X300 Ultra in China around March 2026. There are also hints of a wider rollout, with the phone’s model number reportedly showing up on European certification listings.