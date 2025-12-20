Vivo V70, V70 Elite, And Vivo X200T India Launch Tipped For January 2026; Prices Leaked

Vivo may roll out multiple new smartphones in India early next year, going by recent leaks. The company is said to be working on the Vivo V70 series, along with the Vivo X200T and Vivo X300 FE. While Vivo has not shared any official information so far, leaked details have begun to shed light on possible launch timelines and pricing. Also Read: Vivo X200T Specifications Leak Ahead Of Expected India Launch: What We Know

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo could launch three smartphones in India in late January 2026. These are said to include the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, and the Vivo X200T. The tipster adds that the Vivo X300 FE may not launch alongside them and could arrive in India at a later date. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

The Vivo V70 is said to launch in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is also tipped to be available in Red and Yellow colour options. As for pricing, the Vivo V70 could be priced at around Rs 45,000 in India. The Vivo V70 Elite, which is expected to sit above the standard model, is tipped to cost roughly Rs 50,000. The tipster has clarified that these prices are only estimates and may change closer to the official launch.

🇮🇳 Exclusive This is what I’ve heard from my source: Vivo is planning to launch the V70, V70 Elite, and X200T (late January 2026) soon, while the X300 FE is expected to launch at a later stage. The Vivo V70 is said to launch in a single configuration with 8GB RAM + 256GB… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 19, 2025

Among the other upcoming devices, the Vivo X200T is expected to be priced at around Rs 55,000 in the Indian market. The Vivo X300 FE, which is tipped to arrive later, could be priced at roughly Rs 60,000 in India. Once again, these prices are said to be indicative and not final.

Separately, the Vivo V70 has already appeared on multiple certification and benchmarking platforms. The smartphone was recently spotted on the FCC website, which revealed support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi. The listing indicates that the Vivo V70 could run Android 16 and offer up to 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The phone has also shown up on the Bureau of Indian Standards website and on Geekbench under the model number V2538. The Geekbench listing suggests the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB RAM. In the benchmark test, the device scored 1,235 points in the single-core test and 3,920 points in the multi-core test.

Trending Now

For now, all of this is based on leaks and database listings. Vivo has not confirmed any details about its upcoming smartphone launches in India.