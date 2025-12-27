This iPhone 17 Pro-Like Phone Packs A Massive Battery And Fast Charging

Honor appears to be gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone that is already grabbing attention for more than one reason. Called the Honor Power 2, the upcoming phone has leaked online several times, and at first glance, it looks strikingly similar to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro. But once you look past the design, there’s more going on here than just familiar looks. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

A Design That Feels Oddly Familiar

Leaked images of the Honor Power 2 show a phone that borrows heavily from Apple's recent design language. From the colour options to the camera module placement, the resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro is hard to miss. The rear camera layout, in particular, looks very close to what Apple offers on its Pro models. While this may divide opinions, there's no denying that Honor is aiming for a premium visual appeal with this device.

Honor Power 2 Specifications, Features (Expected)

As per leaks, the Honor Power 2 is expected to feature a 6.79-inch flat LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the more interesting claims is the peak brightness, which is said to touch 8,000 nits in HDR mode.

Under the hood, the Honor Power 2 is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset. It is not a full-blown flagship processor, but it should be more than capable for everyday use. Camera duties are said to be handled by a dual rear setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor along with a 5MP secondary camera. On the front, the Honor Power 2 is tipped to get a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The battery is where the Honor Power 2 really stands out. Leaks suggest the phone will pack a huge 10,080mAh battery, paired with 80W fast charging support. What’s more interesting is that this large battery is said to fit into a body that’s just under 8mm thick, with the phone weighing around 216 grams.

Honor Power 2 Launch Timeline

Honor has not officially confirmed any details around pricing or availability yet. However, going by the leaks so far, the Power 2 is expected to debut early next year and sit in the mid-range segment. If Honor gets the pricing right, the phone could give tough competition to models from Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, and Samsung, especially for users who want a large battery and dependable day-to-day performance.