Tecno is all set to launch its next budget smartphone in India. This one will be from its Spark series, which caters to the buyers in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The device dubbed Tecno Spark Go 2024 will launch early this month and will have a special iPhone feature. Let’s take a look at the details.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 India launch

Tecno Spark Go 2024 will debut in India in the coming days, likely on December 4. It is will launch in two color options – Black and Blue (as per the promotional material). The device is expected to launch under the Rs 10,000 price range and will compete with phones from Redmi, Samsung, Realme, itel, Infinix, and others.

It is worth noting that Infinix also has a similar-looking device planned for release next week.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 specifications

The Spark Go 2024 smartphone will launch with a large display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, it will have iPhone-like Dynamic Island support, which Tecno calls the Dynamic Port. Essentially, it will be a punch-hole which will extend with software to show a battery charging indicator, ongoing call, and unlock status.

It will be powered by an octa-core chipset paired with 6GB and 8GB of total RAM, which will also includes virtual RAM. It will also have up to 128GB of internal storage. We expect the device to get a microSD card for additional storage.

The smartphone will come with a dual camera system on the back. The main lens will likely be a 13MP sensor. The rear camera lens placement will again be akin to iPhone’s Pro models. The cameras will be assisted by an LED flash unit.

The device will get a stereo speaker setup backed by DTS Sound. As far as the battery is concerned, it will have a 5,000mAh cell with USB Type-C port for charging. Since it’s a budget device, it may not come with crazy fast charging speeds.