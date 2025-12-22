Samsung Wide Fold Leak Reveals Tablet-Like 7.6-Inch Display to Rival Apple’s Foldable iPhone

Samsung is continuing to push its boundaries in innovation and foldable smartphone design. The company is in lime limelight recently for its rumored new ‘Wide Fold’ device, reportedly aimed at competing with Apple’s first foldable iPhone. After the launch of the Galaxy ZTri Fold, the rumored wide foldable is expected to deliver a more tablet-like experience for users.

Samsung Wide Foldable Smartphone

As per reports coming from South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung might be working on its Wide Fold device. This smartphone is expected to feature a 7.6-inch inner OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, paired with a 5.4-inch outer screen. This reveals that if this happens, then company is diverging from its current Galaxy Z Fold series design that comes with book-style displays.

The Wide Foldable is expected to offer a more balanced and two-handed experience, suitable for reading, browsing, and media consumption. This upcoming wide foldable smartphone is expected to resemble more like a small notebook or passport, offering more comfortable viewing experience.

Samsung Set to Rival Apple Foldable iPhone

Interestingly, Apple’s upcoming and rumored foldable iPhone is also reported to be coming with the exact similar size range. It is expected to be coming with a 7.58-inch inner display also using a 4:3 aspect ratio. This means Samsung is giving its all for bringing a potentially matching Apple’s device in display size, while keeping the design differentiated.

Samsung Wide Foldable Design

As per reports, Samsung’s utmost priority is focusing on stability and usability with the Wide Fold. A Wider display improves balance when held in hands and this also makes the smartphone more ergonomic. The tech giant also conducted several surveys with conceptual images of the new foldable smartphone, paying attention on consumers preferences.

Wireless Charging

The Wide Foldable from Samsung is expected to support 25W wireless charging. The phone will not replace existing Galaxy Z Fold models but will complement Samsung’s expanding lineup, which is expected to include a Z Flip, the standard Fold (likely the Fold 8), and the Wide Fold by fall 2026.

Trending Now

Launch Timeline and Availability

Samsung is expected to launch it Wide Foldable smartphone in the fall of 2026. This launch will collide with Apple’s first foldable iPhone with similar dimensions and features.