Samsung Electronics has announced the latest addition to its Galaxy ecosystem with the launch of new products in its Fan Edition series. The newly launched product includes Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ come with 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch displays respectively and feature an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz and many more features. The new Galaxy Buds FE brings powerful bass, and deep and rich sound with powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound. Here is a detailed specification of the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be available in Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender, and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE will be available in Graphite and White. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE will be available for purchase in selected markets starting October 6. However, the company is yet to announce the India price and availability of these products.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet runs Android 13 OS and comes with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The newly launched tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD with up to 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it gets an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3, an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet runs Android 13 OS and comes with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The newly launched tablet features a 12.4-inch LCD with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Coming to the camera, it gets a dual camera at the back with an 8 MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.3, an IP68 rating for dust and water protection and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE comes with one speaker and three mics with Bluetooth 5.2 and Auto Switch. It supports Scalable (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, and SBC codecs. It comes with a Proximity, Hall and Touch sensor and comes with a 60mAh battery on earbuds and 479mAh in a charging case. They give a total of up to 13 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 14 hours of playback time with ANC off. These earbuds are compatible with Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM.