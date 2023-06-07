comscore
    News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may come with an IP58 rating

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to go official later next month.

    Highlights

    • Samsung is rumored to offer IP58 rating on the upcoming Galaxy foldables.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to come with a 108MP main camera.
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 will go official in late July.
    Samsung Fold 5

    Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring the dust resistance feature to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to be launched next month. Also Read - Samsung confirms details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event: Here’s what we know

    The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are already recognised as the first water-resistant folding phones in the world, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

    According to tipster @chunvn8888, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be dust resistant with an IP58 rating.

    Earlier, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming AZ Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

    It was also reported that the tech giant was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

    Also, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

    Meanwhile, in March this year, it was reported that the company would unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone, alongside its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

    IANS

    • Published Date: June 7, 2023 5:01 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Upcoming Samsung foldables to have IP58 rating

    OnePlus Fold is coming in August this year: What we know so far

    Reddit lays off at least 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

    WhatsApp's new feature will make sharing high quality photos easier

    Samsung confirms details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked eventi

    How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

    iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

    Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

    Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

    How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

    Tech Updates/Launch

    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
    Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global