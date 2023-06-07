Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring the dust resistance feature to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to be launched next month. Also Read - Samsung confirms details about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event: Here’s what we know

The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are already recognised as the first water-resistant folding phones in the world, reports SamMobile.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be dust resistant with an IP58 rating.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming AZ Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

It was also reported that the tech giant was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Also, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

Meanwhile, in March this year, it was reported that the company would unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone, alongside its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

— IANS