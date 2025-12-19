Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Tipped To Be Slimmer Than Flip 7, Battery Upgrade Also Expected

Samsung’s push toward slimmer foldables may not stop with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Early leaks now suggest the company is planning more noticeable changes for its flip-style phone next year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 expected to focus on reducing thickness. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be shaping up as a more iterative update. Also Read: Samsung Expands Micro RGB TV Lineup For 2026 With Bigger Sizes And Smarter AI

According to X tipster @TheGalox_ (via Gizmochina), Samsung is working on a considerably thinner design for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. While exact measurements have not been revealed, the claim fits with Samsung's recent design strategy. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 set a new benchmark for the brand with its 8.9mm folded profile, making it feel closer to a regular smartphone when closed. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, however, is noticeably thicker at around 13.7mm when folded.

Thickness has long been a weak point for clamshell foldables, especially in everyday use when the phone is kept in a pocket. If Samsung brings some of the internal and hinge changes from the Fold 7 to the Flip lineup, the Flip 8 could end up being far more practical to carry.

Battery and Display Changes Expected

The leak also hints at a possible battery upgrade. The tipster claims Samsung could manage to keep the battery size unchanged, or even make it slightly bigger, despite slimming down the phone. That would be an unusual step for the Flip series, which has usually sacrificed battery capacity to maintain its compact form.

There are also signs that the display could see further refinement, although no concrete details have surfaced yet. Samsung has been making steady progress with its foldable panels, so updates could focus on durability, crease visibility, or overall efficiency rather than dramatic changes.

Exynos 2600 and Launch Timeline

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to run on Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 processor. The same chip is expected to appear in parts of the Galaxy S26 lineup, suggesting Samsung will continue using its in-house silicon for premium devices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still expected to launch in the second half of 2026, in line with Samsung’s usual release schedule. Since this information is based on early leaks, things could still change as Samsung finalises the device closer to its launch.