Samsung has launched the all-new Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India. It is unlike any other Samsung phone as it’s an enterprise edition model. This is the brand’s first-ever enterprise-exclusive smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a modest specs sheet. Two of its major highlights include the rugged build and replaceable battery. Let’s take a look at the highlights, specs, and availability of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 key features

— 6.6-inch dew-drop notch display

— 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution

— Single camera on the back as well as on the front

— Octa-core chipset

— 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

— Replaceable battery

— Durable body, IP rated

— Android 14 OS

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specifications

Samsung has launched its first enterprise-exclusive smartphone in the country with a durable design. The Galaxy XCover 7 is a made-in-India smartphone with a rugged body.

The smartphone comes with customisable shortcuts like push-to-talk, barcode scanner, and quick access to select apps. The XCover 7 has 5G connectivity and an IP68 rating.

The enterprise smartphone features a 6.6-inch TFT display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 60hz refresh rate and a dew-drop notch on the top.

As for the cameras, the device has a 50MP single-rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The rear camera is capable of shooting HD video.

It is powered by a 6nm octa-core process. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t revealed the exact name of the chipset. It packs a 4,050mAh battery. Interestingly, this battery is replaceable making it more convenient for users.

The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. Coming to the operating system, the device boots on Android 14 OS out of the box. It has the Samsung Knox Suite.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 price and availability

Unfortunately, the price of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed as it is expected to be sold in bulk. Interested buyers can buy the smartphone from Samsung’s corporate website. However, since it’s an enterprise smartphone, not everyone can buy it. Users will have to fill in the enquiry form to register for the rugged enterprise device.