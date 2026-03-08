Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra specs tipped: Will the next flagship bring a bigger battery and new chipset?

Samsung recently unveiled its latest premium smartphone series, dubbed Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra on 25 February, 2026 with power-packed features and enhancements. Immediately after the launch, leaks and rumors started appearing regarding the company’s next flagship model- Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra. The upcoming device is expected to bring hardware improvements compared to the recent generation launched. While, the series is still far from launch, leaksters and tipsters have already shared possible details about the processor, battery, and camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra expected specifications

According to early leaks shared by tipsters, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The chipset is expected to be built on a 2nm manufacturing process. This upgrade may deliver better performance and improved power efficiency compared to earlier processors.

The device is also expected to feature a larger battery. Reports suggest that Samsung could use a 5,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Leaks also point to possible improvements in the camera system. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may include a 200MP ISOCELL HP6 main camera sensor with LOFIC imaging technology. This upgrade could improve image quality, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

Display

The smartphone may come with a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display along with 144Hz refresh rate. This will deliver smooth scrolling and better gaming experience. Not only this, buyers will also get high brightness and improved battery efficiency.

Additionally, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will also feature some additional lenses too. Reports and rumors suggest that the device will get a 50MP ultra-wide camera along with a 50MP telephoto camera along with 3x optical zoom. The device will also get a 50MP periscope lens with 5X zoom. Talking about the front camera, the device will also include 24MP selfie camera.

For storage, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could also offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Launch timeline and expected price

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch globally in early 2027. The exact launch date has not been confirmed yet. Samsung usually introduces its flagship Galaxy S series during the first quarter of the year.

In terms of pricing, early reports suggest that the smartphone could cost around Rs 1,40,000 in India. However, these details are based on early leaks. The final specifications and pricing will only be confirmed closer to the official launch.