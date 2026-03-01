Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro Max: What makes more sense?

If you are planning to spend over Rs 1.4 lakh on a phone in 2026, chances are you are looking at two options — the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. These are the top models from both brands, and both offer long software support, capable cameras, and performance that should easily handle everyday use as well as heavy tasks. The question is simple: which one makes more sense for you? Also Read: How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display actually works

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra sticks to Samsung’s familiar Ultra design. It has a large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution and anti-reflective coating. Samsung has also introduced a Privacy Display feature this year, which limits side viewing angles. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

The iPhone 17 Pro Max also uses a 6.9-inch OLED panel. It focuses more on brightness and colour tuning. The design now features a larger rear camera layout, something that clearly stands out compared to older models. Also Read: Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

In daily use, both screens are smooth and bright. Samsung’s panel is sharper on paper, while Apple’s calibration often feels more natural for video.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance

Samsung is using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip globally, while Apple has the A19 Pro. Both are built on advanced 3nm processes.

In real-world use, you are unlikely to notice a major difference in speed. The iPhone benefits from tight iOS optimisation. Samsung, on the other hand, offers more multitasking flexibility and features like DeX and S Pen support.

Samsung promises seven years of Android updates. Apple traditionally supports iPhones for many years as well.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Cameras

On the hardware side, Samsung goes aggressive with a 200MP main camera and two telephoto lenses offering 3x (10MP) and 5x (50MP) zoom along with a 50MP ultrawide lens. Improvements this year are largely in image processing.

Apple sticks to a triple 48MP setup with a 4x telephoto lens. The iPhone continues to focus heavily on video, including ProRes and Dolby Vision support.

If zoom flexibility matters, Samsung has the edge. If you shoot a lot of videos, Apple may feel more consistent.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra keeps a 5,000mAh battery but now supports 60W wired charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a slightly bigger battery this year and now supports up to 40W wired charging.

Samsung, however, still offers faster wired charging speeds on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Apple focuses more on efficiency.

So, Which One Should You Pick?

If you are already deep into Apple’s ecosystem, the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900 makes more sense. Everything works together smoothly.

If you want more hardware flexibility, faster charging, stronger zoom, and features like the S Pen, the Galaxy S26 Ultra at Rs 1,39,999 offers more on paper for slightly less money.

Both are solid choices. The better one depends on how you use your phone every day.