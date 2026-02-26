Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Is the upgrade worth it?

Finally, Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated smartphone S series, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra with power-packed features and AI enhancements. The smartphones were launched at company’s Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. With this new release, users started comparing the latest models with last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. We will be covering Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra as both the devices sit at the top of Samsung’s Android lineup. Let’s see whether the new model brings meaningful improvements or just minor changes.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price Comparison

The Galaxy S25 Ultra launched at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, Rs 1,41,999 for 12GB + 512GB, and Rs 1,65,999 for the 12GB + 1TB model.

Talking about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the new device starts at Rs 1,39,999 for its 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the 12GB + 512GB model and 16GB + 1TB variant is available at Rs 1,59,999 and Rs 1,89,999 , respectively.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display

Both phones feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 3120×1440 resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The display size and quality remain almost identical. However, one major change that we notice this time is the addition of Privacy Display that narrows side viewing angles. It means the feature makes the screen difficult to see from the sides, but it stays clear when you look at it directly from the front.

Samsung describes it as a built-in privacy feature, not just a software setting. You can set it to turn on automatically in certain situations, such as when entering a PIN or opening selected apps. Users can also adjust the level of privacy based on their preference.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery

The battery capacity also stays the same at 5,000mAh. Nevertheless, the new model packs Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 3.0, allowing buyers to experience 60W wired charging. Wireless charging has also improved. The new model supports speeds of up to 25W, compared to 15W on the previous version.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Processor

The main difference comes in performance. The S26 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. The S25 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The newer processor is expected to offer better speed and improved efficiency.

RAM options have also improved. While the S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM, the S26 Ultra adds a 16GB option with the 1TB storage variant. Storage choices remain 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB on both devices.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design

Samsung has not made major design changes, but there are small adjustments. The S26 Ultra is slightly thinner and lighter. The rear cameras now stick out a bit more compared to the previous model. The overall shape feels less boxy.

Color options have also changed. The S25 Ultra came in Titanium-themed shades. The S26 Ultra now offers colors like Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

Both models have a quad rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and a 10MP 3x zoom lens. The S26 Ultra improves camera performance with wider apertures. This allows more light for better low-light photos. It also enhances video stabilization and night video recording.