Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals built-in privacy screen feature ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is just days away from its official debut, but leaks seem to be dropping more hints than Samsung’s own teasers. Now, a retail unit of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced online, which shows the most-talked-about feature – a built-in privacy screen feature. And yes, it looks different from the usual privacy screen protectors we’ve seen so far. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series roundup: Design, cameras, specs, what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

According to posts shared by tipster Sahil Karoul, who claims to have purchased the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of launch, the phone includes a privacy screen mode integrated directly into the display. In the short demo video, once the feature is enabled, the screen becomes difficult to view from side angles. Anyone looking from the left or right sees a dimmed or obscured version of the display. But from a straight-on angle, the screen remains clear and readable. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold users report inner display failing within days

How it may actually work

Unlike traditional privacy filters that require an external screen protector, Samsung’s approach appears to be software-driven. Reports suggest the feature adjusts pixel brightness and controls light direction to limit visibility from the sides. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 teased with new AI camera experience ahead of launch

Samsung is also said to offer multiple levels of privacy control. That could mean users can adjust how restrictive the viewing angle becomes. There may also be options to activate it only for certain apps, which would make sense for banking apps, private chats, or work emails.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What else is expect

Based on leaked marketing materials, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a 5,000mAh battery and a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor. The camera system may include a 200MP primary sensor, along with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The phone is also tipped to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and possibly the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The official unveiling is set for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, and that’s when we will know the rest of the specs, features, and price.