Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in India. The South Korean giant has now revealed its launch date and it’s arriving as early as this week. The company via Amazon has confirmed that the device will arrive with triple cameras on the back. Additionally, it’s anticipated to come with a design similar to the existing Galaxy S23.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on budget smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India launch date

Samsung has scheduled the India launch of the smartphone for October 4 in India. This is in line with the rumors of its date. On Wednesday, the company will likely not only announce the Galaxy S23 FE, but also a few other products. Flipkart and Amazon seemingly confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the new Galaxy Buds.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get 40 percent discount on microwave ovens

Furthermore, Flipkart also revealed the price range of the Galaxy S9 FE Plus. It is said to be priced under Rs 40,000. As for the S23 FE’s pricing, it’s rumored to cost Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and 8GB/256GB variant, respectively. There’s no word on the pricing of new the Buds.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India launch confirmed, more devices may tag along

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 6.3-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be a DynamicAMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The overall design of the phone will be similar to the existing Galaxy S23.

Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region. It’s unclear which version is arriving in the country. The only way to know about it is a day later, at the time of its launch.

One of the major highlights of the phone will be its cameras. It is said to feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. The main camera may come with OIS support. Upfront, it may have a 10MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

As for the battery, it is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will also likely have a 15W wireless charging support. Samsung will most likely offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. There will also be support for facial unlock.

Apart from this, the device will have a host of connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 5G connectivity. The new S23 FE will succeed the existing Galaxy S21 FE.