    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery goes on sale

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is the company's latest 5G smartphone with a new 5nm octa-core chipset and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

    • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now up for grabs on Amazon.
    • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 14,990.
    • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery.
    Samsung galaxy m14 5g camera

    Samsung launched the Galaxy M14 5G earlier this week in India. The device comes with an interesting specs sheet such as a 90Hz FHD+ display, triple cameras, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also comes in the budget segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 could launch ahead of schedule in July

    Starting today, the device will be available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone starts under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched with 6000mAh battery, Exynos chip

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India price, offers, and colors

    The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,490 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days: Check dates, deals and offers

    Those with HDFC Bank Credit Cards will get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on Non-EMI and EMI transactions.

    Additionally, Amazon is offering a Rs 500 coupon. With all offers, the starting price comes down to Rs 12,990.

    It comes in three color options – Ice Silver, Berry Blue, and Smoky Teal. The device is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website and authorized offline stores.

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

    The Galaxy M14 5G comes with a simple design on the back and the front. It sports a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It’s an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    As for cameras, the device boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

    It is powered by the latest Exynos 1330 chipset. It’s a 5nm octa-core SoC that’s paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the phone’s major highlights is the battery.

    It packs a mammoth 6,000mAh cell with support for 25W fast charging. But it’s worth noting that the company isn’t giving the charging brick inside the box. So you’d have to spend some more to get it.

    The device boots with Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Core 5 on top. Samsung has promised 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades with the phone. It also comes with features like Voice Focus and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    • Published Date: April 21, 2023 12:33 PM IST
