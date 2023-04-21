Samsung launched the Galaxy M14 5G earlier this week in India. The device comes with an interesting specs sheet such as a 90Hz FHD+ display, triple cameras, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also comes in the budget segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 could launch ahead of schedule in July

Starting today, the device will be available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone starts under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launched with 6000mAh battery, Exynos chip

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India price, offers, and colors

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,490 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days: Check dates, deals and offers

Voice Focus, the feature that lets you cancel out all background noise on the all-new #GalaxyM14 5G is best described through which option? Comment with the correct answer and stand a chance win* the #Monster5G. Get typing now. *T&C apply. pic.twitter.com/jck3NJvMPJ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 21, 2023

Those with HDFC Bank Credit Cards will get a Rs 1,500 instant discount on Non-EMI and EMI transactions.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a Rs 500 coupon. With all offers, the starting price comes down to Rs 12,990.

It comes in three color options – Ice Silver, Berry Blue, and Smoky Teal. The device is now available for purchase on the Amazon India website and authorized offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

The Galaxy M14 5G comes with a simple design on the back and the front. It sports a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It’s an LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for cameras, the device boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

It is powered by the latest Exynos 1330 chipset. It’s a 5nm octa-core SoC that’s paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of the phone’s major highlights is the battery.

It packs a mammoth 6,000mAh cell with support for 25W fast charging. But it’s worth noting that the company isn’t giving the charging brick inside the box. So you’d have to spend some more to get it.

The device boots with Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Core 5 on top. Samsung has promised 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades with the phone. It also comes with features like Voice Focus and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.