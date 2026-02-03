Samsung Galaxy F70e launch in India confirmed for February 9: Specs, features, design, more

Samsung has confirmed a new F-series smartphone launch this month ahead of its flagship arrival. The tech giant has revealed that the Galaxy F70e 5G will debut on February 9th in India. This will be the first phone of the all-new Galaxy F70 series. Samsung has also revealed the date along with the design, key specifications and features to expect. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design leaked in a latest poster for promotions: What's new?

Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G ahead of launch. Also Read: This TV doesn’t fit in your living room…your living room fits around it

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specs, features, more Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold First Look & Hands-on

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F70e 5G will feature a dual camera setup at the back with a main 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary camera with unknown pixels so far. Leaks say that it could be a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it is said to have an 8MP front camera.

Samsung also revealed that the phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and confirmed to pack a 6000mAh battery, which is said to be 20 per cent larger than its predecessor and tipped to last up to two days in a single charge. For quick charge, it will also support 25W charging. Talking about the design, it will be 8.2mm thin with a premium leather pattern finish at the back and will be available in two colour options – Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue.

In the meantime, a tipster, Sanju Choudhary, has revealed that the phone may feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop design housing the selfie camera, just like many other budget smartphones. Moreover, it is tipped to get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price leak

The same tipster has also leaked the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, which is said to be within Rs 15,000.

However, Samsung says that the final price, specifications and features will be confirmed with its official launch on February 9.