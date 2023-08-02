Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming F series smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G goes official next week and is expected to arrive in the budget segment. A promotional video highlights one of the phone’s useful features – the No Shake camera.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launch date, price segment, colors

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is scheduled to launch on August 7 in the country. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 2, 2023

There’s no information about its pricing, but it is speculated to arrive in the budget segment. It will likely launch in Green and Black/Grey color options.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be the next affordable 5G smartphone in the F series. Some of the phone’s key specs have been revealed on the company’s official website. Starting with the design, the device appears to have a basic look with shiny polycarbonate back. There will be a triple camera setup on the back placed in a vertical alignment.

The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with noticeable bezels. Expect a 120Hz refresh rate support offering a smoother scrolling experience. The screen will have 1000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Out of the three cameras on the back, the main lens will be a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilization support. Samsung, in its fancy way, calls the main camera ‘No Shake Cam’. The rear camera is confirmed to come with features like Nightography, Single Take, and several filters.

Unfortunately, there’s no information about the chipset inside the phone. As for the battery, Samsung has confirmed that the device will get a massive 6,000mAh cell, which will be its second highlighting feature after the No Shake camera feature. Expect it to have some fast charging support, although Samsung is yet to confirm the same. But as usual, do not expect to get the charging adapter in the box.

Apart from this, Samsung is expected to offer Android 13 OS with OneUI software skin on this one. Also, Since it’s Samsung, it may offer the promised several years of software support. For the unversed, Samsung last year announced up to four years of OS upgrades for Galaxy S, Z, and A series phones. Some of its M-series phones like the one we reviewed earlier are getting two years of OS upgrades.