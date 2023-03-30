Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy F14 5G in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers features like an FHD+ panel, a massive battery, and a 5nm chipset. Also Read - Samsung launches new-generation vacuum cleaners in India: Check features here

Starting today, the Galaxy F14 5G will be available for purchase in the country. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone: Report

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G sale: Price, offers, colors

The Galaxy F14 5G is priced at Rs 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

However, HDFC Bank Credit Card, users will get flat Rs 1,500 off. With the offer, the final price comes to Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively.

The smartphone can be purchased in O.M.G Black, G.O.A.T Green, and B.A.E Purple colors on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at retail stores in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy features a polycarbonate (plastic) back and has an IPS LCD display on the front. The device has a 6.6-inch screen with noticeable bezels. It is an Infinity-V notch display with Full-HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. One of its highlights includes the massive battery that it houses. The device packs a 6,000mAh cell that could offer you a 2-day battery.

As for the optics, the smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes such as Panorama, Portrait, Macro, Pro, and others.

On the front, there’s a 13MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear, as well as the front camera, can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps.

Samsung has offered Android 13-based One UI core 5.1. Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support offering added security. It also has Samsung Wallet and Voice Focus feature.