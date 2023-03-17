comscore Samsung Galaxy A24 launch confirmed, specs may include 90Hz display
    News

    Samsung Galaxy A24 launch confirmed, specifications may include 90Hz display

    Mobiles

    The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A24 phone may feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a fast-charging battery.

    galaxya24leak

    Galaxy A24 4G leaked image (Gadgety.co.il)

    Samsung has confirmed that it will soon launch the Galaxy A24, days after it announced the launch of the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A14. The upcoming phone is already a part of leaks and has been spotted on several certification websites. So, even though Samsung has not revealed the specifications officially yet, we are familiar with what the upcoming Galaxy A24 will bring.

    According to Samsung Turkey, the Galaxy A24 will arrive in the Turkish market in the coming months. Samsung confirmed the upcoming launch in a release for the launch of the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G in Turkey.

    A report by a Turkish publication Gadgety, the Samsung Galaxy A24 will feature the same design as the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G. That means you can expect the Galaxy A24 to come with a flat display and a monochromatic pattern on the back panel. The phone may be available in black, silver, lemon green, and red burgundy colour options.

    The report further talks about the specifications of the Galaxy A24. The upcoming Samsung phone may feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Galaxy A24 may come with a Snapdragon 680 processor with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You may get an option to expand the storage by up to 1TB. There may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W charging on the phone. You may find a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a triple camera system on the back, including a 50-megapixel sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

    The price of the Samsung Galaxy A24 has also been leaked. According to the report, the Galaxy A24 may cost around $285, which translates to roughly Rs 23,500.

    • Published Date: March 17, 2023 7:04 PM IST
    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

