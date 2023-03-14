comscore Samsung Galaxy S24 series could again feature Snapdragon chip
    Samsung could ditch Exynos SoCs even for next year's Galaxy S24

    The tech giant is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 series in early 2024 with a Snapdragon chipset.

    • Samsung is reported to ditch Exynos SoC for the Galaxy S24 series.
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 is rumored to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead.
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 will launch in early 2024.
    Galaxy-S23-Ultra-3

    Tech giant Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series ‘Galaxy S24’. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

    According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Indian govt may soon force companies to let users delete pre-installed smartphone apps

    Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series, and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to launch in India next week under Rs 15K

    According to rumours, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC might come with 1+5+2 CPU core architecture featuring one Cortex-X4 mega-core clocked at up to 3.75GHz, five Cortex-A720 CPU Cores operating at 3.0GHz, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores running at 2.0GHz.

    The tech giant is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, the report said.

    Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that Samsung was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

    However, later, the company had claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: March 14, 2023 7:26 PM IST
    Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

    OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

    OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

    Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

