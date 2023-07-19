The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get a much-needed upgrade with a larger secondary display and some internal upgrades.

Samsung’s Unpacked July event is right around the corner and ahead of that, the Head of Samsung’s Mobile business, Dr. TM Roh has uncovered a few details. Roh has confirmed that the Galaxy foldables this year will be slimmer and lighter. Also, he has confirmed the release of a new tablet and wearables.

Roh shared a press release on Tuesday that had a mention of the Galaxy foldables and other devices launching at the Unpacked event. He has revealed the three design elements that the company is using for its latest hardware and software ecosystem.

“We have distilled the Samsung design philosophy into three Design identities, each one with you at the center: our products must be Essential, Innovative, and Harmonious,” Roh stated.

He also confirmed that the Galaxy foldables will be slimmer and lighter. “We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of millimeter in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device required an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship and passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations,” noted the Samsung newsroom post.

This goes in line with rumors that have been floating around about the design of foldable phones. There have been discussions about a slimmer form factor and lighter design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. In addition to this, Roh also confirmed that it will launch a new tablet series and wearables.

“Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables are designed in the same spirit. They work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience, serving as a seamless extension of your needs, priorities and unique personality.”

For the unversed, the company is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at the Unpacked event. Both are expected to bring some notable upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get a major upgrade this year. The device will have a 3.4-inch secondary display, which is an upgrade over the smaller 1.9-inch secondary screen on the Flip 4. It may feature a 6.7-inch primary display. Both panels may refresh at up to 120Hz. The device will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera setup. It is expected to pack a larger 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, may not see major upgrades. However, it will still get some improvements like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, under the hood. It may feature a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch cover screen. Both panels may have up to 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will likely come with a 50MP triple camera system and a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support. It will also come with an S Pen stylus support.