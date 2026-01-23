Redmi Note 15 Pro series India launch date announced: Expected specs, features

Redmi has confirmed the India launch timeline for its next Note-series phones. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will arrive later this month, and the company has already revealed some basic details ahead of the launch. A dedicated microsite is already live, giving a clearer picture of what buyers can expect. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Date

Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 Pro series will launch in India on January 29. The phones will be sold via the Xiaomi India online store, with more retail availability likely to follow. At launch, the phones will be available in at least two colour options – a brown shade with a gold-toned frame, along with a grey variant. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G review: Not a budget king, but a solid choice

For India, Redmi has only confirmed the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. Although a Pro+ version is available in some global markets, there is no word yet on whether that model will launch in India.

Camera Details Confirmed

Camera performance is expected to be a major focus for the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. Redmi has confirmed a 200MP primary rear camera, branded as “MasterPixel,” with optical image stabilisation. The phone will feature a triple rear camera system housed in a squircle-shaped camera module.

Redmi has also confirmed that the phone will support 4K video recording and come with an HDR and AI-based image processing engine. While full camera specifications are still under wraps, it is clear that the camera is one of the key areas Redmi is focusing on with this device.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Specs

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will come with displays protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Redmi is also putting emphasis on durability this time, confirming multiple dust and water resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. The phones will use what the company calls a Redmi Titan structure, which is said to improve impact resistance.

The series will pack a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery, paired with 100W wired fast charging. Reverse wired charging at up to 22.5W has also been confirmed.

Powering the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, built on a 4nm process. The phones will ship with up to 12GB of RAM and include Redmi’s IceLoop cooling system for thermal management.

Globally, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G launched in December 2025 with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits.